Marcus Lavergne

Marcus LavergneOn-Air Host
-
Several times a year, a large lobby within the Reno Buddhist center in Midtown transforms for a special dining experience. The dinners are set up so that…
-
Donald J. Trump, the black-sheep Republican presidential nominee, surprised the nation with a convincing upset victory over Democrat Hillary R. Clinton…
-
Following a tribal voting rights hearing in a federal court in Nevada, a judge will decide on a request to order election officials to put satellite…
-
With early election voting fast approaching, two Native American tribes in Nevada are suing the state after having their requests for on-site voter…
-
More than $11.5 million worth of widely-anticipated Mackay Stadium renovations at the University of Nevada are open to the public. Reno Public Radio's…
-
State officials have released a report showing West Nile Virus infections in two horses. The infections found in Churchill and Clark Counties indicate…
-
Research by the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Colorado, Boulder shows that rising temperatures are causing snow to melt earlier in the…
-
On its 30th anniversary, the popular Reno-Sparks annual car festival, Hot August Nights, is back for the weekend. The event attracts people from all over…
-
A partnership between The Boeing Company’s unmanned aircraft systems design team, Insitu, and the University of Nevada, Reno could help improve the way…
-
Because of community concerns involving the cost of some services at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Elko County Commissioners are asking hospital…