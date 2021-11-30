Veterans Affairs

-
Here are your local morning news headlines for Friday, May 28, 2021.Drought Conditions In Douglas County Result In Water Conservation EffortsBy Isaac…
-
A cycling group called Project Hero encourages rehabilitation for veterans by helping them get out and ride. Our contributor Tim Lenard attended a rally…
-
Congress is considering a bill to help the children of homeless veterans. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports Senator Dean Heller of Nevada is pushing to…
-
U.S. Senator Dean Heller spoke at the Senate Committee on Veteran's Affairs Wednesday in Washington D.C. to discuss the state of the VA health care system…