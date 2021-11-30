-
Reno’s homeless shelters closed on March 21 because social distancing protocols could not be safely maintained. The City of Reno opened the downtown Reno…
A local charity is still searching for a location to establish a new homeless overflow shelter. Reno Public Radio’s Marcus Lavergne has more.After being…
Nevada is receiving more than $15 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, to serve the homeless. Volunteers of America…
Volunteers of America is being slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly discarding the belongings of a homeless man. The suit claims that VOA knowingly…
For the last few weeks, Jeffrey Stephens has been cleaning up the Truckee River and parks around Reno. He’s participating in a new program called Reno…