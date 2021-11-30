workforce development

-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
By the end of last year, Nevada saw a 5.1 seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate, the lowest it’s been in nine years.And according to a new study,…
Truckee Meadows Community College has now inaugurated its tenth president, Karin Hilgersom. Friday’s ceremony comes as economic leaders across the state…
One of the biggest promises Tesla has made to Nevada is its commitment to hire thousands of people for well-paid jobs at the gigafactory. In the latest…
The state of Nevada has seen a nine percent increase in construction jobs over the last year. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.According to a new…