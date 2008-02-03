© 2022 KUNR
Met Director's Retirement Ends Curator Era

By Margot Adler
Published February 3, 2008 at 1:00 PM PST

The announcement last month that Philippe De Montebello is retiring has led to a spate of articles describing him as the last of a breed.

De Montebello has led New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for 30 years. He started as a curator of European paintings and has always maintained that the art should be the primary concern of an art museum.

But times have changed and today's museum directors are as likely to be CEOs as they are curators.

