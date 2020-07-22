Novice Witches Hexed The Moon, Upsetting Others On WitchTok

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been on TikTok, chances are you've come across WitchTok. It's a niche corner of the Internet for self-described witches who lean into astrology and worship different kinds of deities. Recently, some novice witches hexed the moon and upset the whole community. A viral tweet explained it as hurting the world's cosmic energy. Don't worry, though. The moon is scientifically OK and definitely won't fall out of the sky, which is good because 2020 just can't take it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.