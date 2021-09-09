The FBI Releases New Video Of The Person Who Planted Bombs Before The Capitol Riot

The FBI released new information on Wednesday on the person who left pipe bombs in Capitol Hill the night before hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The new information includes a virtual map and clear surveillance video that shows the route the bomber walked while placing the two devices on Jan. 5.

The bomber planted the devices between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. One device was placed in an alley behind the Republican National Committee Headquarters. The other was placed next to a park bench near the Democratic National Committee Headquarters.

Both are just blocks from the Capitol building.

The FBI said Wednesday that investigators also believe the bomber was operating out of the Folger Park area of Capitol Hill. It's also a location just blocks from the Capitol office buildings. The FBI says that based on the behavior in the video, they believe the bomber isn't from the area.

The video recordings are very clear. The person's identity is not.

The bomber wore a face mask, glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. A backpack was used to transport each of the devices.

Investigators have arrested and charged hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, but the would-be bomber has yet to be captured.

Their motive is unknown, but former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified before Congress that he believes the viable devices were planted as a possible diversion ahead of the events the following day.

"We were dealing with two pipe bombs that were specifically set right off the edge of our perimeter to, what I suspect, draw resources away," he said at a congressional hearing. "I think there was a significant coordination with this attack."

The FBI is asking anyone with information to view the virtual map investigators created and come forward with any information.

"The FBI is extremely grateful to the American people who have already provided us with vital assistance in this case," said Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office. "Since January, the FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation. Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the bomber.

"We know it is hard to report information about a friend or family member, but these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed. Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else," D'Antuono said.

