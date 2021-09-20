9-Year-Old Boy Designs His Own Treehouse And Rents It Out On Airbnb

© 2021 KUNR
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For most kids, a treehouse is little more than a few pieces of plywood. But Rachel Sylvester of Murphy, N.C., told Insider her 9-year-old Eli isn't most kids. He saved up for years, and with his parents' help, brought his treehouse design to life. Eli's loft includes all the creature comforts, plus a zip line and a trampoline. And not content with design alone, the family is renting the place on Airbnb - part Frank Lloyd Wright, part Conrad Hilton.

