© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
U.S. Headlines

Illinois Man Wins Marathon After 2 Leaders Take A Wrong Turn

Published September 28, 2021 at 3:14 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Tyler Pence finished the Quad Cities Marathon in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 6 seconds. Now, he wasn't necessarily the fastest runner at the race, but he won anyway. That's because two runners in front of him accidentally took the wrong route. The cyclist leading them went straight instead of turning, veering them off course. But it steered Pence to a $3,000 first-place prize. This is why it's always best to take the road less traveled. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

U.S. Headlines