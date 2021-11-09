© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
U.S. Headlines

Scuba diver in Wisconsin finds a 1,200-year-old canoe

Published November 9, 2021 at 2:44 AM PST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Earlier this year, a scuba diver exploring Lake Mendota in Wisconsin noticed what looked like a log partially buried deep underwater. Good thing Tamara Thomsen is also a maritime archaeologist. Turns out, the object is a boat - a really old one. Scientists have now determined that the 15-foot-long dugout canoe was carved somewhere around the year 800. Efforts are now underway to preserve it. Well done, Tamara Thomsen. Well done. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

U.S. Headlines