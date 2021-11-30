© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
U.S. Headlines

Sherif Zaki, CDC disease detective, is dead at age 65

By Lauren Hodges,
Christopher Intagliata
Published November 30, 2021 at 1:48 PM PST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now we remember a remarkable man and a remarkable scientist. Dr. Sherif Zaki died after an accidental fall at home, days before Thanksgiving. His wife Nadia and their family did not know what to do with the plans they'd made for the week.

NADIA ZAKI: It's been like we're living in a dream. This is not really happening. We're expecting that maybe he's going to give us a call now. They're waiting for his call or expect him to walk in any minute, surprise us.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Zaki was a beloved husband and father of two, and he was also a world-renowned expert on infectious diseases who first made his mark at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the early '90s.

TOM KSIAZEK: The events of the hantavirus outbreak and some of the early work put him on the map.

ZAKI: Tom Ksiazek - he worked side by side with Zaki for years at the CDC. In 1993, Zaki and his team were the first to identify a deadly hantavirus outbreak in the Navajo Nation. From then on, he became a go-to infectious disease detective, building new ways to identify pathogens.

KSIAZEK: Everywhere from Ebola to the initial SARS to new agents like Lujo and Nipah.

SHAPIRO: One of Zaki's highest-profile cases came right after 9/11.

BRAD PERKINS: There were a series of bioterrorism attacks using a bacteria called Bacillus anthracis.

SHAPIRO: Also known as anthrax - Dr. Brad Perkins worked with Zaki for two decades.

PERKINS: We had a series of attacks in various parts of the country, starting in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York City and Connecticut.

SHAPIRO: They worked 24-hour days to confirm that those cases in different states were in fact linked.

PERKINS: And he did this same task across a whole range of new, never seen before infectious disease pathogens in a way that I just don't think anybody else in the world would have been capable of.

KELLY: Towards the end of his life, Zaki threw himself at the newest intractable infectious disease - COVID-19.

INGER DAMON: Sherif is one who is able to think about novel ways to begin to answer the unanswered questions. And I think he clearly has done that during the COVID outbreak as well.

KELLY: Dr. Inger Damon had been his supervisor at the CDC since 2014. She says his team helped build an understanding of why the coronavirus causes death and the risks it carries for pregnant patients.

SHAPIRO: But beyond Zaki's tireless work, Damon says he was also gracious and collaborative - someone who took time to teach others.

DAMON: He loved teaching. He would teach anybody, whether you were a pathologist or whether, you know, you were a student, you know, learning new techniques or whether you were a congressional staffer.

SHAPIRO: It's something his wife Nadia will remember him for, too.

ZAKI: His love for teaching people and for not keeping the science and the knowledge to himself, but actually wanting to share it and wanting to educate and make people love infectious disease pathology.

KELLY: The Zaki family is now together at their home in Atlanta. There was one aspect of his work that his wife, Nadia, could not bring herself to carry on this year.

ZAKI: We had ordered the turkey (crying) - sorry - because he always did the turkey. He loved cooking. And I just couldn't do it. I had to cancel the turkey.

KELLY: Dr. Sherif Zaki died on November 21 in Atlanta. He was 65 years old.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

U.S. Headlines
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata