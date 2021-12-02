© 2021 KUNR
New Mexico State University students may use peanut butter to pay parking tickets

December 2, 2021

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Paying for a parking ticket can be a pain, but for students at New Mexico State University, this week, the process was a whole lot smoother or maybe crunchier. For this week only, students can pay the $35 fine in currency or in peanut butter. It does have to be at least 80 ounces - still a much cheaper alternative - and donations will go to Aggie Cupboard, a campus food pantry. Now if only they'd allow jelly to get you out of that parking ticket jam. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

