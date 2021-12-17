We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update early next week.
Studies into how pain and breathing are connected could lead to safer pain drugs
Published December 17, 2021 at 2:06 PM PST
Scientists may have learned why opioids depress breathing while relieving pain. The finding could lead to pain drugs that don't cause respiratory failure, the usual cause of death in opioid overdoses.
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.