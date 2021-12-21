We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
As the pandemic persists, more schools embrace outdoor classes
Wisconsin Public Radio |
By
Madeline Fox
Published December 21, 2021 at 2:16 AM PST
Some schools moved classes outdoors when the pandemic began — now it's a growing trend. There are nearly 600 outdoor and nature-based schools across the U.S. One of the newest is in western Wisconsin.
Madeline Fox is a reporter for the Kansas News Service covering foster care, mental health and military and veterans’ issues.