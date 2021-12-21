Passengers could lose their TSA PreCheck privilege over unruly behavior on flights

Acting out on a flight could result in getting TSA PreCheck privileges canceled, the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday.

The FAA says it will share the information of passengers who face fines for bad behavior with TSA, which could allow TSA to revoke PreCheck for those who have been cleared for the easier screening process.

The new announcement comes as airlines have dealt with thousands of incidents of passengers getting aggressive and violent onboard aircraft, getting into altercations with other passengers and airline staff.

"TSA has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

"This partnership with FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions," he said.

"If you act out of line, you will wait in line," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

The partnership between the two organizations goes both ways. While the FAA will provide TSA with information on passengers who have received fines or proposed fines, the TSA will provide the FAA with information to locate passengers who need to be served with penalty notices.

