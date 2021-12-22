© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
U.S. Headlines

3 states and Washington agree to keep more water in Lake Mead amid dropping levels

KUNC | By Alex Hager
Published December 22, 2021 at 2:10 AM PST

Three western states and the federal government have signed a $200 million deal to keep Lake Mead viable. Millions depend on it for water and electricity. It's at a historic low due to climate change.

Copyright 2021 KUNC

U.S. Headlines
Alex Hager
Alex Hager graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He'll join Aspen Public Radio from KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.