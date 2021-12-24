We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
COVID cases in meatpacking plants impacted workers and their rural communities
Iowa Public Radio |
By
Natalie Krebs
Published December 24, 2021 at 2:08 AM PST
A year and a half after COVID-19 outbreaks tore through many of the nation's meatpacking plants, workers and their towns are still working on ways to enhance safety.
Copyright 2021 Iowa Public Radio
Natalie Krebs is the health reporter for Iowa Public Radio.