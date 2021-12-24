© 2021 KUNR
COVID cases in meatpacking plants impacted workers and their rural communities

Iowa Public Radio | By Natalie Krebs
Published December 24, 2021 at 2:08 AM PST

A year and a half after COVID-19 outbreaks tore through many of the nation's meatpacking plants, workers and their towns are still working on ways to enhance safety.

