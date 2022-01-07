© 2022 KUNR
As omicron spreads, here's the best and most accurate way to use rapid antigen tests

By Maria Godoy
Published January 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM PST

Testing has become more important than ever as people try to get their lives back to normal. But what's the best way to get tested, which tests are best, and are rapid antigen tests even accurate?

