Fed chair Jerome Powell takes questions from Senate committee in confirmation hearing
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM PST
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second term. The central bank is under pressure to confront inflation.
