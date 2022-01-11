© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Fed chair Jerome Powell takes questions from Senate committee in confirmation hearing

By Scott Horsley
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM PST

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second term. The central bank is under pressure to confront inflation.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
