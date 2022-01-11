© 2022 KUNR
What President Biden's speech about voting rights legislation means for Georgia

By Stephen Fowler
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM PST

The president and vice president travel to Georgia to make the case for voting rights legislation. The state has been ground zero for debate over voting and elections reforms.

