We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Short term rentals are an opportunity for some, but are impacting affordable housing
Published January 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM PST
Short term rentals are making affordable housing even scarcer in booming western towns. But they're also creating economic opportunity for people trying to make ends meet.
Copyright 2022 NPR
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.