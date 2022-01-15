We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Police SWAT team operating at Texas synagogue
Published January 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST
A police SWAT team is conducting operations at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, near Dallas.
Copyright 2022 KERA
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues. Heâââ