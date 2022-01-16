We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
This month's deadly fires raise questions about national fire safety
Published January 16, 2022 at 4:59 AM PST
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell about this month's fatal fires in New York and Philadelphia, and about safety issues in apartment buildings nationwide.
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.