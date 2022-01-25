© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Critics say infrastructure projects won't make a big enough impact on climate change

By David Schaper
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM PST

As Washington gears up to dole out hundreds of billions of dollars in new infrastructure funds, critics say not enough will go to projects addressing climate change and issues of racial inequality.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
See stories by David Schaper