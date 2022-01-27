We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
A Chicago principal on challenges facing schools right now
Published January 27, 2022 at 1:25 PM PST
NPR's Asma Khalid talks with Principal Seth Lavin on how COVID-19 has impacted his Chicago school. The school district canceled class for 5 days in January when teachers protested working conditions.
