At a critical time, 5G wireless disruptions hit regional airlines

By David Schaper
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST

The activation of 5G wireless service over the last week did not result in the widespread flight disruptions that the major airlines had feared. It did, however, hurt regional airlines.

