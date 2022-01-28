We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
At a critical time, 5G wireless disruptions hit regional airlines
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
The activation of 5G wireless service over the last week did not result in the widespread flight disruptions that the major airlines had feared. It did, however, hurt regional airlines.
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.