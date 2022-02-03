© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

News brief: life in Ukraine, ex-Chicago cop leaves prison early, winter storm,

By Rachel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:04 AM PST

Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, more U.S. troops will go to Europe. Ex-Chicago police officer who killed a Black teenager will leave prison early. A huge storm is sweeping across the nation's midsection.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep