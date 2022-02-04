We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: Ukraine-Belarus border, Winter Olympics, storm hits Memphis hard
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
Russian troops hold military exercises in Belarus, across the border from Ukraine. The Beijing Winter Olympics officially open Friday. A storm brings freezing rain and snow to millions of Americans.
