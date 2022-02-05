3 are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting outside of Milwaukee

Updated February 5, 2022 at 7:22 PM ET

Three people are dead, including the suspect, and one person is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex north of Milwaukee.

Police said they believe the shooting, which took place on Saturday at Park Plaza Apartments in the village of Brown Deer, started as a domestic dispute.

Police Chief Peter Nimmer said that the 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transferred to a nearby hospital, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We believe the suspect shot himself," Nimmer said at a press conference.

The other two people killed were a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, authorities said. Another man, 36, was shot in the leg but is expected to recover. A child at the scene was not harmed. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Nimmer said he did not know the relationships of all involved, but that at least two people knew each other.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 10 a.m. local time for shots fired, said Nimmer. When they arrived, the shooter fired on the officers from the second floor. One of the squad cars was hit, but no officers were injured and no officers returned fire.

Police believe that the shooting took place inside an apartment as well as in the parking lot.

"There's no reason to believe that there's any danger to the community at this time," Nimmer said.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.

