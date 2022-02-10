© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Congress wants to know why White House documents were moved to Trump's residence

By Brian Naylor
Published February 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM PST

White House documents were found in former President Trump's Florida residence. They should have been archived with the federal government. Congress wants answers.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor