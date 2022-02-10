We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Congress wants to know why White House documents were moved to Trump's residence
Published February 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM PST
White House documents were found in former President Trump's Florida residence. They should have been archived with the federal government. Congress wants answers.
