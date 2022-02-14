We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S.-Canada bridge reopens but protests persist in Ottawa
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:05 AM PST
The key U.S.-Canada border crossing is open after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week. But, protesters in trucks remain in the center of the Canadian capital of Ottawa.
