© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

U.S.-Canada bridge reopens but protests persist in Ottawa

By Leila Fadel,
Emma Jacobs
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:05 AM PST

The key U.S.-Canada border crossing is open after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week. But, protesters in trucks remain in the center of the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Emma Jacobs