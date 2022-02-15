We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Families of Sandy Hook victims reach settlement with Remington
Connecticut Public Radio |
By
Frankie Graziano
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM PST
Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached an agreement that should end their lawsuit with the gunmaker that produced the murder weapon.
