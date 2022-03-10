KUNR’s spring fund drive starts today, and listener support is what makes our services possible. Make a gift today by calling 844-586-7887.
MLB owners and player reach a tentative agreement
Published March 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM PST
Major League Baseball owners and players have reached a labor agreement and it appears games will start being played again soon after a delayed start to the season.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.