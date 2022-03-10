© 2022 KUNR
MLB owners and player reach a tentative agreement

By Tom Goldman
Published March 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM PST

Major League Baseball owners and players have reached a labor agreement and it appears games will start being played again soon after a delayed start to the season.

