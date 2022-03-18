© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Better ventilation means healthier students, but many schools can't afford to upgrade

By Maria Godoy
Published March 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM PDT

The better the air quality in schools, the better students do academically and healthier they are. Improving air quality is expensive, so advocates hope money set aside under the Biden Plan will help.

Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
