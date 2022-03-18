© 2022 KUNR
March Madness is back, and it looks more normal than it has in 3 years

By Tom Goldman
Published March 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM PDT

March Madness, the NCAA's men's and women's basketball tournaments, returns to normal as fans are back at full capacity. But the celebration may be tempered by sobering world events.

