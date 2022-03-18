Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
March Madness is back, and it looks more normal than it has in 3 years
Published March 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM PDT
March Madness, the NCAA's men's and women's basketball tournaments, returns to normal as fans are back at full capacity. But the celebration may be tempered by sobering world events.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.