U.S. Headlines

Ketanji Brown Jackson could be the 1st in SCOTUS with experience as a public defender

By Juana Summers,
Alejandra Marquez JanseChristopher Intagliata
Published March 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM PDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with A.J. Kramer, federal public defender for the District of Columbia, about his time as supervisor of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
