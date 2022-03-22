© 2022 KUNR
Sen. Graham grilled Judge Jackson on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

By Nina Totenberg
Published March 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM PDT

Judge Katanji Brown Jackson faced a marathon day of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is considering her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
