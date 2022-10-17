Video on social media shows a white man grabbing a Black man by the neck in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a scenario shown on a video circulating social media, in which a white man is seen grabbing a Black man by the neck while accusing him of stealing a bicycle from his friend's yard.

The video, taken Oct. 10 at about 4 p.m., begins with the white man, 62, on the phone saying he saw a friend of the Black man, 24, take the bicycle.

His hand is on the younger man's neck until the person recording tells him to remove it. The 62-year-old does, and then gives the middle finger to the person recording.

The man being detained says repeatedly he never touched another person's bike.

Two children intervene to say the 24-year-old did not steal a bicycle, while the person recording instructs them to find the man on the bicycle's family.

The white man then describes the stolen bike as green, though the bicycle in the video is blue.

The Milwaukee Police Department said no one sustained any injuries during the incident, and that it is investigating the incident. "The investigation ... will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review of any potential charges," police said in a statement to NPR.

At least two protests have been held outside the 62-year-old's home, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

