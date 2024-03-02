Heavy snow, rain, and winds are expected throughout the Sierra and western Nevada through Sunday. Due to variable weather conditions, KUNR FM may experience intermittent outages; we apologize for the inconvenience. KUNR can be streamed on our website and the KUNR/NPR apps.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.