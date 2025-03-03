© 2025 KUNR
Linda McMahon has been confirmed as Trump's secretary of education

By Elissa Nadworny ,
Cory TurnerJonaki Mehta
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:42 PM PST
Linda McMahon, pictured here at her Senate confirmation hearing in February, previously led the U.S. Small Business Administration and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
Saul Loeb
/
AFP via Getty Images
Linda McMahon, pictured here at her Senate confirmation hearing in February, previously led the U.S. Small Business Administration and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

On Monday, the Republican-led Senate voted to confirm Linda McMahon as the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

McMahon, a former professional wrestling magnate who led the U.S. Small Business Administration during President Donald Trump's first term, was confirmed by a 51-45 vote along party lines.

McMahon has a limited background in education, though she served on Connecticut's State Board of Education for about a year.

In a statement announcing her nomination, Trump said, as secretary of education, McMahon will "empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World."

In her confirmation hearing, which was heated at times and interrupted repeatedly by the protesters shouting about protections for students, McMahon decried a public education "system in decline" and vowed to "reorient" the U.S. Department of Education and "invest in teachers not Washington bureaucrats."

The White House has been clear that it intends to dismantle the department and that it will be McMahon's job to oversee that effort. The administration has already made cuts to department staff, programs and research, but it cannot officially close the department, as it was created by an act of Congress in 1979 and can only be closed by that same body.

A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds there isn't much public support for shuttering the agency: 63% of poll respondents opposed getting rid of the Education Department, compared to 37% in favor.

The Education Department is among the smallest of all federal agencies and one of its primary roles is to administer federal funding for K-12 schools, including through Title I (for students in lower-income communities) and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA, for students with disabilities).

McMahon said repeatedly at her confirmation hearing that she considers the Education Department and education funding to be two different things. The former, she said, can be dismantled without affecting the latter. "It is not the president's goal to defund the programs. It was only to have it operate more efficiently.

At the hearing, Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, expressed exasperation at McMahon and Republicans who say they want the department to use its enforcement authority to punish schools that flout the new administration's demands – including their guidance on DEI and transgender athletes in sports – while they also say they want to strip the department of this very enforcement authority. She called this "elegant gaslighting."

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who has spoken out against school choice policies, asked if McMahon's primary role as education secretary would be "to support and strengthen our public schools"?

Her answer: "I absolutely do believe that our public schools are the bedrock of our education. You know, they go back to the very founding of our country."

Read more about Linda McMahon here.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
