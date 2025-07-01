New laws this month touch on fundamental rights

This year's batch of laws taking effect at the start of July includes measures in Republican-controlled states to back the Trump administration's goals for deportations, put more restrictions on transgender people and get fluoride out of public water supplies.

That's in addition to the usual new laws that impact some people's daily lives in very specific ways, like letting motorcyclists "split lanes" in Minnesota or requiring adults to wear seatbelts in the backseat of cars in Virginia.

Here's a sample of what took effect Tuesday.

Tennessee could start prosecuting local officials for some immigration policies

Starting today, local officials in Tennessee can face a felony charge if they back what the law calls "sanctuary policies." It defines those a few ways, including preventing law enforcement from communicating with federal officials about someone's immigration status or inquiring about someone's immigration status. Local officials worry they could even be charged for certain votes on city or county councils. Days ago seven members of the Metropolitan Nashville Council sued to block the law , saying it infringes on free speech and prevents them from serving their constituents.

Another new Tennessee law is also in the courts and testing legal boundaries. It would make it illegal to shelter immigrants in the country without documentation. Backers of the law say it's aimed at stopping human smuggling. But a suit has been filed by some religious groups and a local landlord saying it could be used to punish people providing emergency shelter to someone or even renting them an apartment.

Wyoming rolls back rules for "gun-free zones" in public buildings

Lawmakers who backed the "Wyoming Repeal Gun Free Zones Act " say it will make for safer public spaces by letting people defend themselves. It prohibits local authorities, such as school boards, from banning guns in schools, universities, state buildings and meeting rooms. Opponents say the law, similar to measures in other states including Ohio, Nebraska and Georgia, will lead to more gun injuries.

Meanwhile, in Colorado they're tightening one aspect of gun ownership. A new law requires more training — including instruction on safe handling and storage of weapons and live fire training — for people seeking permits for carrying concealed firearms.

Florida joins Utah in banning fluoridated water

Taking a cue from the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed a law prohibiting local governments from using fluoride in their water supply.

Kennedy has called fluoride "dangerous." But health experts have said fluoride levels in water are far below risk levels and the Centers for Disease Control has said it benefits dental health and saves money on healthcare.

Lawmakers in Republican-led Utah also banned fluoride in water and that took effect earlier this year.

New restrictions on transgender people continue to pass

For a few years, Republican-controlled legislatures have been passing waves of laws affecting transgender people's access to bathrooms, medical care and sports. A Georgia law banning transgender athletes from school and university sports takes effect now.

In Iowa, the law that removed gender identity from civil rights laws protecting people from discrimination takes effect. The state is also defining in law the terms male and female. Kansas banned gender-affirming treatments for minors.

