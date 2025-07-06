© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The threat of catastrophic funding cuts for public media looms, and while we don’t know what the U.S. Senate will do, we do know this: We need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media today ➡️

Video: Timelapse Shows Texas' Llano River Completely Flood in Just Minutes

By NPR Staff
Published July 6, 2025 at 12:46 PM PDT

The Llano River swelled with floodwater in Llano County, Texas, on July 4, as heavy rain and deadly flooding hit the state's Hill Country area.

Timelapse video captured by Robert Ivey shows authorities blocking off a low water crossing over the Llano River in Kingsland just before flash flooding completely inundated the area in just 10 minutes.

"I record the crossing 24/7 with a security camera," Ivey told Storyful. "The river crossing is also known as 'the slab' and is a local swimming spot."

In a news conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the death toll in the flash flooding update is now 69. This includes 59 in Kerr County and ten other victims in surrounding counties.

Copyright 2025 NPR

U.S. Headlines
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff