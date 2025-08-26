Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in their engagement era

Global music icon Taylor Swift is engaged to football player Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after about two years of dating.

Swift and Kelce, both 35, shared the news on Tuesday in a joint post on Instagram with the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The post showed photos of Kelce, kneeling in a garden, and her wearing a large ring. The exact date and location of the proposal were not revealed.

Attached to the post is the pop star's song "So High School" from her 11th and most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department. The track is widely believed to be about Swift and Kelce's romance. It's also another nod to their brawn and brains dynamic. (The lyrics go, You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.)

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the singer-songwriter announced the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. It's also less than 10 days away from the start of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Swift and Kelce began dating in the second half of 2023 after Kelce admitted on a podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason that he had attended Swift's concert in Kansas City, Mo., and tried to meet her.

"I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said on New Heights in July 2023.

"I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he later added.

A few months later, Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game — the first of many. In the future, Kelce would also make a few surprise cameos during her concerts.

She spoke publicly about their relationship during a December 2023 interview with Time when the magazine named her Person of the Year.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said.

Their romance caused a frenzy among Swifties and football fans alike. It also led to a spike in NFL viewership among women.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other," she said in the Time interview. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Swift is known for her many love songs. One of her earliest hits has long served as a popular engagement anthem.

In "Love Story," she sings: He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring / And said, "Marry me, Juliet."

Some 17 years after releasing the song, she is the one saying yes.

