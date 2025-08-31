Rudy Giuliani hospitalized with broken vertebrae after car accident, spokesperson says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized with a broken vertebrae after a car accident, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

Giuliani, 81, was traveling on a highway in New Hampshire when his car was "struck from behind at high speed," said Michael Ragusa, who is also his head of security.

"He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg," Ragusa wrote on social media. "His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care."

Although Giuliani was injured, he is "in good spirits and recovering tremendously," he said. The incident was not a "targeted attack," Ragusa added, and asked people to "refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories."

Before the accident, Giuliani had been "flagged down" by a woman who was involved in a domestic violence incident and he "immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911," Ragusa also stated. The former mayor remained on scene until law enforcement arrived to ensure the woman's safety.

The former mayor of New York became "America's mayor" in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the World Trade Center towers in the country's largest city. He continued to be a prominent face in Republican politics, becoming a key piece of President Trump's legal team challenging the 2020 election results, making false claims about widespread voter fraud that have been roundly debunked.

In the wake of that, Guiliani has faced significant legal troubles of his own. He was indicted in both Georgia and Arizona related to his role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election. In a separate case, Guiliani was ordered by a federal jury to pay two former Georgia election workers $148 million for defamation after he claimed the pair engaged in a fake ballot processing scheme. He was found to be in contempt of court for failing to comply with that judgement in January.

