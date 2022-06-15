We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Man accused in killing Buffalo, N.Y., shooting will face federal hate crimes charges
Published June 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT
The Justice Department announced multiple hate and firearms charges against the white man accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo market in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
