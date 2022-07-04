© 2022 KUNR
News brief: Akron police shooting, Ukraine's Luhansk region, air travel woes

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published July 4, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT

Akron police release bodycam video of the Jayland Walker shooting. Russia says it now controls one of two eastern regions in Ukraine. Airlines struggle to accommodate high demand this holiday weekend.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
