We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
News brief: Akron police shooting, Ukraine's Luhansk region, air travel woes
Published July 4, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT
Akron police release bodycam video of the Jayland Walker shooting. Russia says it now controls one of two eastern regions in Ukraine. Airlines struggle to accommodate high demand this holiday weekend.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.