Watch Pets And People Run For Cover As A Powerful Earthquake Strikes Mexico

A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person and causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

This video from Mexico City's Azcapotzalco neighborhood shows startled occupants of an apartment rush to steady themselves and pets run for cover as the earthquake shakes their building, causing overhead light fittings to swing wildly.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7 and was centered about 10 miles northeast of Acapulco.

Guerrero state Gov. Hector Astudillo told Milenio Television late Tuesday night that one person had been killed by a falling post in the town of Coyuca de Benitez near Acapulco.

