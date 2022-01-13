© 2022 KUNR
World Headlines

German court sentences Syrian intelligence officer to life in prison for war crimes

By Deborah Amos
Published January 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM PST

A German court sentenced a Syrian intelligence officer to life in prison, in a landmark war crimes trial.

Deborah Amos
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
