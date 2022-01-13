We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
German court sentences Syrian intelligence officer to life in prison for war crimes
Published January 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM PST
A German court sentenced a Syrian intelligence officer to life in prison, in a landmark war crimes trial.
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.