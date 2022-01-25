© 2022 KUNR
If Russia doesn't invade Ukraine with troops, it could still launch a cyberattack

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM PST

With U.S. troops on heightened alert and NATO forces on standby, fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remain. But even if Putin doesn't send troops in, he could still launch a crippling cyberattack.

