If Russia doesn't invade Ukraine with troops, it could still launch a cyberattack
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM PST
With U.S. troops on heightened alert and NATO forces on standby, fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remain. But even if Putin doesn't send troops in, he could still launch a crippling cyberattack.
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.