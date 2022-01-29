© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
World Headlines

Russia could cyberattack Ukraine — again — and disrupt the entire world

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published January 29, 2022 at 5:02 AM PST

Security analysts are concerned that Russia could launch cyberattacks against Ukraine, as it did in 2017. That could compromise government agencies, banks, and energy infrastructure.

Copyright 2022 NPR

World Headlines
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.