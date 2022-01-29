We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Russia could cyberattack Ukraine — again — and disrupt the entire world
Published January 29, 2022 at 5:02 AM PST
Security analysts are concerned that Russia could launch cyberattacks against Ukraine, as it did in 2017. That could compromise government agencies, banks, and energy infrastructure.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.